Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Intense heat the rest of the week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There aren’t any clouds moving in to start the day Wednesday so they won’t provide any help in keeping us cool like yesterday. That means we’re going to quickly warm into the 90s and stay there all afternoon.

That heat and humidity will drive heat index values as high as about 105 this afternoon. They should be 100+ most of the afternoon too. This is just the start of the worst 3 day stretch of this heat wave. Heat index values could get as highs as 110 any afternoon in the area through Friday afternoon. A heat advisory is in place for the entire area during this time frame.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

