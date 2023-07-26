Red Way dropping flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Red Way, the Lincoln Airport’s new flight service, is ending seasonal flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta, and Austin early after demand wasn’t what they expected.

“My job is making sure that this works, and, and making sure that it’s as viable and around long term,” Red Way CEO Nick Wangler said. “It’s really looking at what’s working, unfortunately, in some cases, or in this case, rather, what’s not.”

Wangler said after weeks of discussing it, the airline decided to end flights to and from Austin on August 6 and flights to and from Minneapolis and Atlanta Aug. 8. Originally, they were scheduled to end in November.

Wangler said he didn’t know the exact number of people affected by cancellations, but said the canceled planes weren’t even close to full.

“I can tell you future load factors for these markets were less than 50%,” Wangler said. “There wasn’t a ton of folks that were affected. But obviously, even one affected is critical in how we view customers.”

The August 30 flight to Minneapolis for the Husker Football game is also affected, though Wangler said that also wasn’t seeing the sales needed to make it worthwhile.

“We made the assumption that there would be demand for it,” Wangler said. “Certainly, being Coach Rhule’s first game, and we just weren’t seeing the bookings, unfortunately.”

Wangler said the recently held BOGO sale was a last-ditch effort to see if anyone wanted to go to those three destinations, and even that didn’t boost sales.

He said it was a “painful,” but necessary decision.

“We’re doing this to put ourselves in a better position,’ Wangler said. “We’re doing this to put ourselves in a position where we can continue offering the great service we’ve been offering.”

Wangler said flights to the other destinations offered are exceeding expectations, with more than 35,000 tickets sold.

He said the demand has resulted in them extending services to Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada. They’re also adding Tampa and Phoenix to their flight schedule in December.

“We’ve been selling those now for just over 48 hours and they’ve been selling exceptionally well like they’ve been kind of off the charts,” Wangler said.

Flights to Dallas and Nashville will be paused for the winter soon, but likely started again next summer.

“The design was to fly to peak markets during the peak time so we always knew we were going to have a handful of markets we should shut off as we transition from fall to winter so we can redeploy those airplanes to other destinations,” Wangler said.

He said one more winter destination should be added soon.

The Lincoln Airport also released a statement, echoing the need for this decision:

“The Lincoln Airport along with our airline partner Red Way, continuously monitor the markets. We are excited to see the positive reaction and support for Orlando and Vegas, so much so that Red Way has decided to extend those markets to May 2024. However a few of the markets didn’t respond like we were hoping - Atlanta, Minneapolis and Austin were all seasonal routes to begin with. The decision was made by Red Way to end them early due to lack of demand. That’s not anything new to the aviation industry, airlines make decisions based on supply and demand. We anticipate the new announcements of Tampa and Phoenix to be really well received as we know those are destinations the public have been asking for.”

