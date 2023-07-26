Pipe burst forces Nebraska Humane Society to cut down kennel space

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society is limiting how many pets it can take in due to a pipe burst Friday that left some areas unusable.

That burst caused an emergency that swept everybody into action.

“It’s kind of funny,” NHS employee Brendan Gepson said. “Everybody kind of knew what to do.”

“Because of [the employees’] quick response, they probably mitigated a lot of the potential damage that could have gotten further,” said Steve Glant, VP of Field Operations for NHS.

Friday afternoon’s water disaster caused significant structural damage to the NHS building itself.

“We lost a significant amount of kennel space that we were using,” Gepson said.

A sea of wires and dryers now take up space where some animals normally sleep.

On Monday, NHS only took in one surrendered pet. Typically, they take in five or six a day.

“Had this happened overnight with nobody here, the damage would’ve been 10-fold, easily,” Glant said.

Activity at the former spay and neuter clinic is now being used for medical care since that area is where most of the damage happened.

Those who wish to surrender their pet at this time are directed to other resources, such as behavioral classes or the Home to Home program to keep the pets out of the shelter.

“If we can get them out, then we can get more animals in,” Gepson said.

For a long time now, the animal shelter has been people’s first stop, they say. What they hope is that it’s a last stop.

NHS officials say repairs could take months. Right now they’re requesting donations to help out with the effects of the damage.

