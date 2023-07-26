Pavement temperatures could reach 150° this week— how to protect your pet’s paws

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Intense heat is set to last through the end of the week, with air temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and a heat index potentially reaching up to 110°. Another important thing to keep in mind— the ground temperature could reach near 150°!

Hot Pavement Thermometer (WOWT)

With a high of 95° Wednesday afternoon, asphalt could reach 140° during peak hours of the day. By Friday, that could reach 150° with a high of 98°.

Hot asphalt or cement can easily burn your pet’s paws, so to help prevent this minimize walking your pet during the hottest part of the day.

A good test to see if it’s too hot— place the back of your hand to the asphalt for 5-7 seconds. If it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet!

Best time to avoid hot pavement is early in the day or near sunset. Dog booties or paw covers work well to prevent burns and blisters.

Just like humans, pets are also susceptible to heat illness. Limit exercise on hot days and make sure to give your pet ample shade and water.

Car Temperature (WOWT)

This is why you should never leave a pet (or a child) unattended inside a vehicle. If the temperature outside is 95°, in just ten minutes the temperature will reach 114°, after an hour 138°. Rolling down the windows will not provide much relief.

