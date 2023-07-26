Omaha Police investigating Family Dollar robberies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Wednesday that officers were investigating robberies at two Family Dollar locations they believe are related.

Both robberies occurred Wednesday morning, according to the OPD report. In both instances, witnesses reported that a Black man with a gun entered the business and demanded money, taking the cash and leaving on foot.

“Witnesses gave the same physical description of the suspect in both incidents,” the OPD report states.

The first robbery was reported at 8:37 a.m. at the location near 29th and Sprague streets, with the robber fleeing to the east, the report states. The second was reported about 35 minutes later, at 9:13 a.m., about 2 miles away, at the location south of 19th and Locust streets.

As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information about these incidents to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit tips online at omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.

