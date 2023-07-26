New STRATCOM center to oversee major informational operations from Offutt AFB

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials at Offutt Air Force Base announced Wednesday that a new organization that will oversee key grids needed to maintain national security.

U.S. Strategic Command, known as STRATCOM, is the Defense Department’s leading command responsible for operating missile defense and maintaining a global information grid. There, the Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations, known as ESO, encompasses communication lines, GPS, radar, and weapons systems.

The new system at STRATCOM is called the Joint Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations Center, or JEC.

Offutt introduced a new STRATCOM element Wednesday.

Gen. Anthony Cotton, the commander of STRATCOM at Offutt, said over the last 20 years of fighting terrorism, the U.S. military has enjoyed free reign over the electromagnetic spectrum.

However, a conflict with China or Russia would be different.

“That operational space will likely be contested,” Cotton said. “Capabilities critical for modern warfare like position, navigation and timing, satellite communications, missile threat warning, and information dominance all rely on electromagnetic spectrum. All will likely be challenged.”

So STRATCOM has charged the new JEC program with making sure the U.S. stays in the lead on that front.

Cotton has tapped Brig. Gen. AnnMarie Anthony to take the reins.

“Everybody is always trying to improve at all times,” Anthony said. “So we have to make sure that we are always watching and making sure that we can always outmatch them. So the Joint Electromagnetic Operations Center is really going to help us maintain that military overmatch that we have today.”

STRATCOM leadership says maintaining communications is at the heart of warfare.

“Our radars operate on a particular frequency just like the radio in your car or the radio in your home. So the same sort of thing. I want to make sure they can’t use that frequency that that radar’s transmitting on to deny them that picture, but I want to keep being able to use my radar so I can see where they’re coming from.”

Anthony said the new effort has created some job opportunities for engineers and physicists.

She credited a resolution that Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon introduced in 2018 with paving the way for JEC’s creation.

