M.U.D. urging customers to limit outdoor water usage amid main break

M.U.D. Omaha(PHOTO: @mudomahane on Twitter)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Metropolitan Utilities District says it’s currently working to stop flooding in the area of M.U.D.’s treatment facility.

M.U.D. said in a Tweet that Omaha Police has blocked southbound traffic near Dick Collins Road and John J. Pershing Drive due to water covering the roadway. They said crews are working to fix water pressures in the area.

During this time, normal indoor water usage is fine, but M.U.D. asks customers to restrict outdoor water activities. This includes sprinkling lawns, filling swimming pools, hosing down driveways, or running decorative fountains.

M.U.D. said the following in a statement at around 9 p.m. Tuesday: “As part of restrictions, M.U.D. will stop hydrant flushing and main filling and comply with all designated restrictions at its facilities. In addition, M.U.D. will ask the City of Omaha and other municipalities including wholesale water customers served by M.U.D. to voluntarily comply with watering restrictions, curtail sewer flushing, lake filling, firefighting drills, street washing, and other non-essential uses of water.”

The district expects this to be a temporary situation until necessary repairs are made to the main.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

