M.U.D. asks customers to restrict outdoor water use through weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Metropolitan Utilities District is still working to repair a water main break from Tuesday and wants its customers to follow water restrictions through the rest of the week.

UPDATE: M.U.D. Urges Customers to Limit Outdoor Water Use Through Weekend. https://t.co/BTEXegPehy pic.twitter.com/Bsdj5g4OZe — M.U.D. Omaha (@mudomahane) July 26, 2023

M.U.D. said in a tweet Tuesday evening that Omaha Police had blocked southbound traffic near Dick Collins Road and John J. Pershing Drive due to water covering the roadway.

According to a press release from M.U.D around 2 p.m. Wednesday, crews are still working to make necessary repairs.

