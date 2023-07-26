We are Local
M.U.D. asks customers to restrict outdoor water use through weekend

Despite soaring temperatures, M.U.D. customers are urged to avoid using water outside
(KKCO / KJCT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Metropolitan Utilities District is still working to repair a water main break from Tuesday and wants its customers to follow water restrictions through the rest of the week.

M.U.D. said in a tweet Tuesday evening that Omaha Police had blocked southbound traffic near Dick Collins Road and John J. Pershing Drive due to water covering the roadway.

According to a press release from M.U.D around 2 p.m. Wednesday, crews are still working to make necessary repairs.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

