We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Large crane collapses, catches fire on NY high-rise

A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.
A crane is on fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning.(Source: WCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - Authorities are working a collapse and fire involving a large crane on top of a high-rise building in Manhattan Wednesday morning, the New York Fire Department said.

The crane is located on a vacant building under construction, local media reported.

On top of the crane’s platform, flames and smoke are seen in images captured by local media.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week
Sarpy County Treasurer Trace Jones announced Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that he is resigning.
Sarpy County Treasurer resigning
Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle making fall tour stop in Omaha
Isaiah Weber
Gretna’s Isaiah Weber prepares for world CrossFit Games
M.U.D. Omaha
M.U.D. urging customers to limit outdoor water usage amid main break

Latest News

A California man says an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force
The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will...
5 American women will appear on new quarters in 2024
FILE - Tuesday's jump comes after an increase in oil prices, which have climbed to three-month...
Gas prices see biggest one-day increase in a year
New leadership at Union Pacific
Union Pacific appoints new CEO