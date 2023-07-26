Everything you need to know about Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence, Jr.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The long-awaited welterweight championship unification bout between Omaha native Terence Crawford and Errol Spence, Jr. is just days away.

The monumental match, which has been dubbed a “legacy fight,” will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday.

The card begins at 7 p.m. and can be watched exclusively on SHOWTIME pay-per-view for $84.99.

Crawford and Spence are expected to make the walk to the ring around 10 p.m., depending on how quickly the three undercard fights finish up.

Crawford, who grew up in north Omaha and is still active in the city, brings a perfect 39-0 record into Saturday’s showdown, 30 of which are knockout victories.

Ranked the No. 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world by ESPN, Crawford is a former three-division world champion and currently holds the WBO welterweight title belt.

On Saturday, that belt will be unified with the rest of the welterweight titles, IBF, WBA and WBC, which all belong to Spence Jr.

Like Crawford, Spence Jr. enters unblemished in his professional boxing career. The 33-year-old New Yorker is 28-0 with 22 knockouts. He’s ranked No. 4 on ESPN’s P4P list.

To put in perspective just how big this fight is, the cheapest ticket available on Wednesday afternoon runs around $450.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.