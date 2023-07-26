We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Intense heat continues through the work week

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a jump to the 90s Wednesday, they’ll stick around through Friday! Humidity will be a feature in the forecast as well making it feel even hotter... the heat index Thursday climbs into the 100s, near 115 again by the late afternoon.

Feels like forecast
Feels like forecast(wowt)

Highs climb through Friday, reaching to 98 in Omaha. Friday night into Saturday rain chances return as “cooler” air moves in.

More intense heat
More intense heat(wowt)

Highs will fall to the low 90s Saturday with a drop to the upper 80s Sunday and Monday. Highs climb again Tuesday through Thursday with a jump back to the 90s. A drop to the 80s in anticipated around the end of next work week and that relief should last longer.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

