LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Council Bluffs, Omaha authorities to provide report on events that led to fatal officer-involved shooting
An investigation into the death of an Omaha man earlier this month led to a chase into Council Bluffs that ended in a fatal shootout with police.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities from Council Bluffs, Omaha, Pottawattamie County, and the state of Iowa are planning Wednesday to present their report on the events that ended in a multi-agency chase that resulted in a shootout with officers in Council Bluffs earlier this month.
Matthew Briggs, 41, was shot and killed Saturday on a road near Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs after a carjacking on Saturday, July 8, led to a a high-speed pursuit along two interstates into Iowa that at times exceeded 100 miles per hour.
Briggs had been sought by police after 52-year-old Steven Greg Donsbach had been found dead in a residence on Essex Drive, near Regency Park, earlier that morning.
Police said Briggs was involved in incidents at two southwest Omaha homes before police found another man dead in a third residence that morning.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber, Iowa DCI Special Agent in Charge Darrell Simmons will be joined by Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer in a joint press conference to release the results of the investigation pertaining to that officer-involved shooting.
