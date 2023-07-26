We are Local
LIVE AT 1 P.M.: Council Bluffs, Omaha authorities to provide report on events that led to fatal officer-involved shooting

An investigation into the death of an Omaha man earlier this month led to a chase into Council Bluffs that ended in a fatal shootout with police.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities from Council Bluffs, Omaha, Pottawattamie County, and the state of Iowa are planning Wednesday to present their report on the events that ended in a multi-agency chase that resulted in a shootout with officers in Council Bluffs earlier this month.

Matthew Briggs, 41, was shot and killed Saturday on a road near Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs after a carjacking on Saturday, July 8, led to a a high-speed pursuit along two interstates into Iowa that at times exceeded 100 miles per hour.

Briggs had been sought by police after 52-year-old Steven Greg Donsbach had been found dead in a residence on Essex Drive, near Regency Park, earlier that morning.

Matthew Briggs
Matthew Briggs(WOWT)

Police said Briggs was involved in incidents at two southwest Omaha homes before police found another man dead in a third residence that morning.

At 1 p.m. Wednesday, Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber, Iowa DCI Special Agent in Charge Darrell Simmons will be joined by Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody and Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer in a joint press conference to release the results of the investigation pertaining to that officer-involved shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

