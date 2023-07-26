Completed Heartland of America Park brings downtown Omaha parks together

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After about 4.5 years and $325 million, all three of Omaha’s downtown parks are connected.

Officials believe the city’s downtown park system will become a destination area. 6 News took a rather hot tour of the city’s new showpiece to get a first look at the new park.

With the completion of the Heartland of America Park, Omaha’s downtown park system takes us all the way back to the Missouri River.

The first piece of the puzzle to be put in place — the Gene Leahy Mall — re-opened earlier this month after renovations were completed. On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority, known as MECA Omaha, is showing off the Lewis and Clark Landing and the Heartland of America Park.

“This is certainly substantial completion for the tri-park,” said Katie Bassett, MECA Omaha vice president. “All three park spaces were excited to add another 50-plus acres to the existing success of Gene Leahy Mall.”

Visitors will be welcomed to the Heartland of America Park with a massive 100,000-square-foot event lawn — more than twice the size of the lawn on Gene Leahy Mall.

The park has a lot of new space and some new features — like the skate ribbon, which provides space to rollerskate or rollerblade; and you can ice skate here in the winter months.

“We just have to flood the surface and turn on the chillers, and then it will all start the freezing process.”

There are lights to illuminate the ribbon in different colors, and speakers to pump in the sounds.

The park’s amphitheater is another nice feature, allowing 200-250 people to sit in the confined area. And there’s plenty of space around the natural stage.

“I think that will be a very unique diverse place where we can hold anything from a comedian to an art author talk to a wedding to small performances — just a beautiful space with lots of native plants. And then has a great view of the lake.”

There’s a pedestrian bridge that connects Heartland of America Park to Lewis and Clark Landing. There sits the Discovery Playground with mega-sized equipment designed to get kids outside of their comfort zone in a safe play area.

“It’s creating a space for kids to explore. ... In this space we have a zipline; we have three climbing towers with slides that come down.”

The amenities that put the $325 million tri-park project altogether is the Farnam Pier, which stretches all the way to the Missouri River, providing views looking back to the city and looking out over the river.

“The philanthropic efforts on this was amazing,” said Roger Dixon, MECA Omaha president, and CEO. “It gets you back to the river — it connects the three parks that were basically separate.”

The opening of a new park, especially one with the features of Heartland of America Park, of course, raises questions about security.

“Naturally, with more space means more people that will be patrolling during that 24/7 security and more park ambassadors will be out during peak times,” Bassett said.

“We’re going to start employing off-duty police officers at critical times during the day and night,” Dixon said.

The new park offers wonderful views of the river and the city. But being back on the river also means dealing with the river and its hazards.

“Omaha has a flood wall along the east end, which goes through the entirety of this project, so that’s a natural barrier,” Dixon said. “As we built the amenities within the park space if anything would get inundated in water, we planned for that in purposable spaces.”

MECA worked with the city and the Army Corps of Engineers to make sure the flood wall is in good shape. officials say it only needed a little cleaning up.

“Anything there was, was very minor,” Dixon said. “The wall was built very well back in the 50s.”

The Heartland of America Park and the Lewis and Clark Landing is set to open to the public Aug. 18.

