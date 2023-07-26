We are Local
Big staff additions imminent for Omaha Public Schools

School districts around the metro are in need of candidates for a surfeit of positions
School districts in the Omaha metro are seeking more support staff.
By Joe Harris
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools hosted an interview fair Tuesday at Monroe Middle School.

The school district is looking to fill non-teaching positions and help is wanted across the board roles in maintenance, security, transportation, and in the cafeteria.

“If you love kids, this is a great place to come,” Nutrition Services Executive Director Tammy Yarmon said. “You want to make a difference in the life of a child, this is the place to come.”

They’re not alone.

Millard Public Schools also held a job fair. They’re trying to hire around 100 support staff positions, but they’re most in need of paraprofessionals.

“That can be anything from helping in the classroom to helping in the library to helping in the health room—all of those types of positions—and we have several of those available at different schools,” said Karen Porter, a Human Resources Recruiter for Millard Public Schools. “So the likelihood of you finding something close to home is excellent.”

Porter said starting pay is $14 and up, depending on the position and experience.

OPS said it doesn’t have a number of how many people it’s trying to hire yet.

“We’re always going to be hiring all throughout the year,” Yarmon said. “We’ve got six of these classified interview fairs scheduled because we’re always going to need people.”

The next interview fair for OPS will be Aug. 7 at Forest Station Elementary School in Bellevue.

Both districts said it’s been a little tough finding people to staff their schools.

“A lot of that is based on people out there already working, so they’re not looking for a job,” Porter said. “But we’re saying, ‘Our job is better, so come work here.’”

Likewise, Ralston Public Schools have 18 support positions they’re trying to fill, while Council Bluffs Community School District said it’s looking for another 30 paraeducators to meet expected staffing level needs.

