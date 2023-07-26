We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

73 dogs, 1 cat rescued in Council Bluffs hoarding cases

63 dogs, 1 cat rescued in Council Bluffs hoarding cases (Photo by: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
63 dogs, 1 cat rescued in Council Bluffs hoarding cases (Photo by: Animal Rescue League of Iowa)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 20, law enforcement and the Midlands Humane Society were called to two properties in the Council Bluffs area for a report of hoarding cases.

According to the Midlands Humane Society, one home had 59 Shihtzu-type dogs and 1 cat that were rescued. The second home had 14 boxer mix dogs that were rescued.

Due to overcrowding from the Council Bluffs Shelter and the Midlands Humane Society, 19 dogs were given to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL).

ARL says the dogs and puppies had clearly been living in filth for a long time. Several were seriously matted – including a mama dog with three tiny puppies. Their coats were urine-stained with evidence of fleas. Many will need dental surgeries. One dog is missing an eye. ARL says that the dogs will all need spay/neuter surgeries before they are ready for adoption.

Donations to help these dogs and the nearly 1,400 pets who woke up in the ARL’s care can be made online (https://ow.ly/ULRr50Plqix) or by mail/in-person (5452 NE 22nd St., Des Moines, IA 50313; RE: Dogs).

All donations made to the ARL from now through July 27 will be matched 10 times – up to $125,000 – thanks to a matching grant from Petco Love for the ARL’s annual Day of Giving.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.
Stalled house construction creates eyesore for next-door golf course near Beaver Lake
Two people from Omaha killed in crash on Interstate 29
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Investigators released footage from the end of a high-speed pursuit and eventual shooting death...
Hit list found at home of man killed in shootout following police pursuit
Omaha Police were called to the Citadel Apartments, near 89th and Q streets, on Sunday night,...
Three arrested as suspects in fatal shooting at southwest Omaha apartments

Latest News

Police footage of the pursuit of a homicide suspect from early July offers a teaching point for...
Police pursuit footage sheds light on protocol for everyday drivers
Organizers of the Washington County, Nebraska, fair are tussling with extreme temperatures.
Preparations underway for Washington County Fair despite extreme heat
Researchers in Omaha are looking to create a diverse database of health information.
National study to diversify health data comes to Omaha
Some of the 74 dogs rescued in a series of Council Bluffs hoarding cases are receiving...
Dogs rescued in Council Bluffs hoarding cases receiving care in Des Moines
Three men were rescued from being trapped in an elevator in Lousiville on Wednesday.
Crews rescue men trapped in Louisville elevator