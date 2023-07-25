‘Valuing life at all stages’ Hinson unveils legislation to improve maternal healthcare and expand childcare access

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More child tax credits could be coming to working families. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA-02) says that for her, being “pro-life” goes beyond the abortion conversation. That’s why she’s introducing the “Providing for Life Act.” The proposed federal family care overhaul would even provide tax credits for fetuses.

Congresswoman Hinson’s ‘Providing for Life Act’ would expand the Child Tax Credit up to $3500 for children under the age of 18, and up to $45 dollars for children younger than six. It also makes the Adoption Tax Credit fully refundable.

“We need to be doing everything we can to engage in policies that empower moms, promote responsible fatherhood, and also work to encourage kind of a community approach to raising families,” Hinson said.

The bill also expands WIC for postpartum parents and requires cooperation with child support for SNAP recipients. Hinson says the bill incentivizes states to make rules that the father covers half the cost of a woman’s pregnancy.

“If we can incentivize men to have more of a role, which is exactly what that intent is that I think we can we can continue to support not only full families but successful families,” Hinson said.

‘The Providing for Life’ Act would allow families to pull forward three months of social security benefits to finance parental leave, but Hinson is resisting expanding paid family leave, something Democrats have repeatedly pushed for in recent years.

“We still want it to be a choice of that employer to decide how they want to offer those benefits without another government mandate, but what I think we want to do is offer that flexibility to families so that they can choose to take that time off as well and have the resources to do it,” Hinson said.

The Iowa Democratic Party did not respond to our multiple requests for an interview, but in a statement Monday, party chair Rita Hart said in part, “If Hinson actually wants to uplift Iowa families, she would support paid family leave and provide other resources to give families good choices, not force families to sacrifice their retirements so they can care for their newborns.”

The bill has support from Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio. It now goes to a house committee.

