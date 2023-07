OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Performing Arts is rescheduling one of its summer series this week due to extreme heat in the forecast.

‼️ IMPORTANT NOTICE ‼️ Jazz on the green with Bobby Watson originally scheduled for Thursday, July 27 has been... Posted by Omaha Performing Arts on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

OPA said in a Facebook post this coming Thursday’s event is being rescheduled to August 17.

The show scheduled for next week, August 3, is still on as planned.

