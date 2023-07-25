School district’s drainage resolution unsatisfactory for Ralston couple

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For years, erosion from a drainage way has been a concern for some Ralston homeowners.

But the neighboring landowner has stepped up to make improvements, and one may be surprised to learn who has taken responsibility.

When neighbors voiced concerns over erosion from runoffs, Ralston Public Schools Superintendent Jason Buckingham says the district didn’t run from its responsibility.

“I think the district has more than stood up and stood tall in trying to remedy this issue,” Buckingham said.

The problem hasn’t been resolved yet, though.

“I’m trying to figure out why they stopped before the problem area,” said David Telecky, a homeowner nearby.

Land with a drainage way behind David and his wife Dyan’s backyard belongs to the Ralston school district, and they say a recently-finished culvert pipe project deserves an “incomplete” grade.

“This is only two weeks after they repaired it and it’s already washing away again,” David said. “What’s it going to be like in a year or two?”

Instead of 160 feet long, the covered culvert only ended up being about 60 feet long.

The couple claims they were led to believe they would be left with a built-up grassy area, like the one behind their neighbors’ house. Instead, the job only covers about a quarter of their yard, leaving most of it still exposed to possible erosion.

Agreeing to let workers in her yard for repairs, Dyan told 6 News that she didn’t realize she had signed off on the project as is.

“It’s still a drainage problem, a safety issue for my grandkids and for [David] when he’s mowing the yard,” Dyan said.

Buckingham says district taxpayers coughed up $40,000 on the drainage improvements, which the project civil engineer said goes far enough.

“We’ve tried to go through and remedy it and make it right,” Buckingham said. “And again, we think we’ve come up with a solution that both stops the erosion and was cost-effective for our district.”

The homeowners still see erosion.

“The grass line thing is already eroded under there,” Dyan said.

But with lots of dirt from the Ralston High School Diamond Project, Buckingham says erosion that forms can be filled in by district maintenance staff. He believes the new drainage design will withstand the test of time.

“We need to have a period of time to see if the erosion issue is completely finished,” Buckingham said. “So, if erosion continues to be an issue on that property, it’s something we can come back and revisit.”

Convinced the shorter culvert will keep them on edge, David and Dyan say they’re not ready to go with the flow.

“If they’re going to do the job, they need to do it the right way,” Dyan said.

Buckingham told 6 News the district asked the City of Omaha for help with the drainage way since it captures street runoff, but the effort failed.

Omaha Public Works pitched in with some riprap rocks several years ago, but the ditch is on Ralston Public Schools property, so Omaha Sewer Maintenence decided it’s not responsible.

