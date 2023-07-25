We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

School district’s drainage resolution unsatisfactory for Ralston couple

A dispute over drainage runoff continues to frustrate homeowners
An Omaha couple is battling Ralston Schools over a drainage issue between their bordering properties.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For years, erosion from a drainage way has been a concern for some Ralston homeowners.

But the neighboring landowner has stepped up to make improvements, and one may be surprised to learn who has taken responsibility.

When neighbors voiced concerns over erosion from runoffs, Ralston Public Schools Superintendent Jason Buckingham says the district didn’t run from its responsibility.

“I think the district has more than stood up and stood tall in trying to remedy this issue,” Buckingham said.

The problem hasn’t been resolved yet, though.

“I’m trying to figure out why they stopped before the problem area,” said David Telecky, a homeowner nearby.

Land with a drainage way behind David and his wife Dyan’s backyard belongs to the Ralston school district, and they say a recently-finished culvert pipe project deserves an “incomplete” grade.

“This is only two weeks after they repaired it and it’s already washing away again,” David said. “What’s it going to be like in a year or two?”

Instead of 160 feet long, the covered culvert only ended up being about 60 feet long.

The couple claims they were led to believe they would be left with a built-up grassy area, like the one behind their neighbors’ house. Instead, the job only covers about a quarter of their yard, leaving most of it still exposed to possible erosion.

Agreeing to let workers in her yard for repairs, Dyan told 6 News that she didn’t realize she had signed off on the project as is.

“It’s still a drainage problem, a safety issue for my grandkids and for [David] when he’s mowing the yard,” Dyan said.

Buckingham says district taxpayers coughed up $40,000 on the drainage improvements, which the project civil engineer said goes far enough.

“We’ve tried to go through and remedy it and make it right,” Buckingham said. “And again, we think we’ve come up with a solution that both stops the erosion and was cost-effective for our district.”

The homeowners still see erosion.

“The grass line thing is already eroded under there,” Dyan said.

But with lots of dirt from the Ralston High School Diamond Project, Buckingham says erosion that forms can be filled in by district maintenance staff. He believes the new drainage design will withstand the test of time.

“We need to have a period of time to see if the erosion issue is completely finished,” Buckingham said. “So, if erosion continues to be an issue on that property, it’s something we can come back and revisit.”

Convinced the shorter culvert will keep them on edge, David and Dyan say they’re not ready to go with the flow.

“If they’re going to do the job, they need to do it the right way,” Dyan said.

Buckingham told 6 News the district asked the City of Omaha for help with the drainage way since it captures street runoff, but the effort failed.

Omaha Public Works pitched in with some riprap rocks several years ago, but the ditch is on Ralston Public Schools property, so Omaha Sewer Maintenence decided it’s not responsible.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting in southwest Omaha on Sunday night, July 23, 2023.
Police identify man killed in shooting at southwest Omaha apartments
Omaha Police says the Gene Leahy Mall was forced to close early Saturday night after a number...
Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances
Omaha Police investigated a shooting near 17th and Nicholas Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Omaha Police investigating downtown shooting
The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe was responsible for the flooding of its Animal...
Nebraska Humane Society says burst pipe to blame for facility flood
Nearly 100 golfers came together Saturday for a benefit honoring the life of a Gretna woman who...
More than 90 golfers participate in benefit in Gretna woman’s memory

Latest News

A house fire started in north Omaha due to an unattended candle.
Blaze causes damage to north Omaha home
An Omaha couple is battling Ralston Schools over a drainage issue between their bordering...
Ralston Schools, Omaha couple continue drainage dispute
A house fire started in north Omaha due to an unattended candle.
Unattended candle blamed for north Omaha house fire
Diggers in Genoa, Nebraska, have yet to find remains of what is believed to be students from a...
No sign of remains in Genoa dig