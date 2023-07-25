Sarpy County Treasurer resigning

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has learned that Sarpy County Treasurer Trace Jones is resigning.

Jones said his last day will be Aug. 31.

He was appointed in 2021 to replace Brian Zuger, who had been fired by the county after a state audit revealed he’d messed up calculations resulting in millions in underpaid funds for local school districts. Jones was then elected in January to continue in office. The 54-year-old also served 28 years in the military.

Jones told 6 News on Tuesday that he puts a lot of stress on himself to do a good job and that he needs to walk away and relax for a while.

He said he’s accomplished a major goal by reducing wait times for car licensing and other treasurer services to 2-2.5 minutes.

The county board will begin a process to appoint a new county treasurer to finish the more than three-year term.

—

This is a developing news story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

