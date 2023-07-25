We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sarpy County Treasurer resigning

Trace Jones was elected to the post in January after he was appointed to replace ousted treasurer Brian Zuger.
6 News has learned Sarpy County Treasurer Trace Jones is resigning.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has learned that Sarpy County Treasurer Trace Jones is resigning.

Jones said his last day will be Aug. 31.

He was appointed in 2021 to replace Brian Zuger, who had been fired by the county after a state audit revealed he’d messed up calculations resulting in millions in underpaid funds for local school districts. Jones was then elected in January to continue in office. The 54-year-old also served 28 years in the military.

Jones told 6 News on Tuesday that he puts a lot of stress on himself to do a good job and that he needs to walk away and relax for a while.

He said he’s accomplished a major goal by reducing wait times for car licensing and other treasurer services to 2-2.5 minutes.

The county board will begin a process to appoint a new county treasurer to finish the more than three-year term.

This is a developing news story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting in southwest Omaha on Sunday night, July 23, 2023.
Police identify man killed in shooting at southwest Omaha apartments
Omaha Police says the Gene Leahy Mall was forced to close early Saturday night after a number...
Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances
One person was killed in a crash near Beaver Lake along Highway 75 Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning crash near Beaver Lake
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heat building Monday afternoon; dangerous heat by week’s end

Latest News

An Omaha community health center’s annual back-to-school event returns this weekend.
OneWorld Community Health Centers hosting back-to-school event Saturday
Dave Chappelle
Dave Chappelle making fall tour stop in Omaha
6 News has learned Sarpy County Treasurer Trace Jones is resigning.
BREAKING: Sarpy County Treasurer Trace Jones resigns
The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe was responsible for the flooding of its Animal...
Nebraska Humane Society unable to accept surrenders after flood damage