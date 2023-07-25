Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hot, humid with a few midday showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some increasing clouds this morning will bring a few spotty showers and help limit our heating a bit afternoon. That is good news since it is expect to be so humid again today.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

The window for any rain or storms will likely be between 10am and 4pm and all they’ll do is add a bit more humidity to an already humid day. The clouds will help with the heat though and limit our highs to around 90 degrees.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Heat Index Today (WOWT)

A few more spotty storms are possible after midnight tonight into early Wednesday morning too but those will likely be minimal as well. We’ll then clear out and heat up Wednesday. Abundant sunshine will likely mean we’ll jump into the mid 90s with peak heat index values into the 100s. Heat just keeps rolling the rest of the week too as dew points stay high on the muggy meter.

Next 6 Heat Index (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

