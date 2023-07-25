Palermo’s time as Omaha City Councilman is up as seat officially becomes vacant next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In one week, Vinny Palermo will officially no longer be an Omaha City Councilman.

West Omaha Councilman Brinker Harding made a short statement at the beginning of Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting, saying this is not a milestone to celebrate since, by the time a replacement is made, District 4 voters will have gone five-plus months without proper representation.

In Harding’s view, they deserve better.

When the clerk took roll call and Palermo didn’t answer, it marked his third straight month of unexcused absences. Palermo is in a Wahoo, Neb., jail awaiting trial on public corruption charges. He’s been collecting a paycheck the entire time he’s been behind bars.

The council will vote next Tuesday to vacate his South Omaha seat, which will start the process of replacing him.

Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen told 6 News that he believes the replacement will be appointed by September.

Palermo has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges placed upon him. Mayor Jean Stothert says she wishes he would have just resigned to save the city and the residents of South Omaha all this trouble.

“It didn’t look good at all,” Stothert said. “You should be holding your elected officials to the highest standards. The indictment and what I found most disturbing was actually what happened. That’s a program designed to help underprivileged youth.”

Mayor Stothert is talking about the PACE program, a police athletic league to bridge the gap with young people through sports.

She took away any city dollars that went to the program after allegations surfaced that Palermo, two retired police officers, and the chief fundraiser spent money raised for the non-profit in questionable ways.

Stothert went on to say that the federal investigation isn’t yet complete and that there could be more indictments, which is her reasoning for continuing to hold back on financially supporting PACE at this time.

Omaha City Council will officially announce the specifics of the process to replace Palermo’s seat next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.