OneWorld Community Health Centers hosting back-to-school event Saturday

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha community health center’s annual back-to-school event returns this weekend.

OneWorld’s ¡Vive tu vida! Get Up! Get Moving! community event is set for Saturday, July 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. at its Livestock Exchange Health Campus near 30th and L streets.

The free event will feature free health screenings, HIV testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, and more. Healthy snacks and nutrition education will also be featured, along with a traveling science exhibit and games for the whole family. Backpacks with supplies for the coming school year will also be available for children who attend.

