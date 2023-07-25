Omaha Police investigate convenience store robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a north Omaha convenience store was robbed early Tuesday.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the NP Mart at 56th and Ames Avenue just before 3 a.m. They spoke with an employee who stated a Black male wearing a light-colored shirt approached the drive-through window, brandished a handgun, and demanded money. He left on foot after taking an undetermined amount of cash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online.

