North Omaha homicide suspect makes court appearance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha man earlier this month made an appearance in court Friday.

Mark Keesler, 31, was arrested last week on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Mark Keesler (Omaha Police Department)

Officers were called to the area near 28th Avenue and Whitmore Street around 9 p.m. last Wednesday, where they located Deving Willis-Smith, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

A police affidavit states video surveillance showed the victim getting out of a vehicle and making contact with two men, including Keesler. Keesler then shot and killed him. The affidavit also states that after being read his rights, Keesler allegedly indicated he intentionally fired his rifle at Willis-Smith.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Keesler for next month. His bond was set at $1 million.

