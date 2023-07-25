We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

North Omaha homicide suspect makes court appearance

Bond set at $1 million
Mark Keesler was arrested in the investigation into Wednesday night's north Omaha shooting.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of shooting and killing an Omaha man earlier this month made an appearance in court Friday.

Mark Keesler, 31, was arrested last week on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Mark Keesler
Mark Keesler(Omaha Police Department)

Officers were called to the area near 28th Avenue and Whitmore Street around 9 p.m. last Wednesday, where they located Deving Willis-Smith, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported him to the hospital, where he later died.

A police affidavit states video surveillance showed the victim getting out of a vehicle and making contact with two men, including Keesler. Keesler then shot and killed him. The affidavit also states that after being read his rights, Keesler allegedly indicated he intentionally fired his rifle at Willis-Smith.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Keesler for next month. His bond was set at $1 million.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting in southwest Omaha on Sunday night, July 23, 2023.
Police identify man killed in shooting at southwest Omaha apartments
Omaha Police says the Gene Leahy Mall was forced to close early Saturday night after a number...
Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
One person was killed in a crash near Beaver Lake along Highway 75 Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning crash near Beaver Lake
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heat building Monday afternoon; dangerous heat by week’s end

Latest News

It’s a question people in Genoa have been asking for decades. Where di the bodies of dozens of...
Archaeologists and volunteers determine next steps in Genoa dig
Vinny Palermo's Omaha City Council seat will be vacated next week.
BREAKING: Vinny Palermo's council seat to be vacated next week
City Councilman Vinny Palermo represents Omaha's 4th District, covering southeast Omaha.
Palermo’s time as Omaha City Councilman is up as seat officially becomes vacant next week
Sea Surface Temperatures
Florida Keys water temperature reaches over 100°
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
Mayor Stothert submits Omaha’s 2024 budget to City Council