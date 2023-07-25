We are Local
Nebraska Humane Society unable to accept surrenders after flood damage

The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe is to blame for Friday's flood in the medical department.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Humane Society says they are temporarily unable to accept surrendered pets following a burst pipe Friday that flooded the shelter’s medical unit.

NHS said in an email that the facility is currently down on kennel space with the repair of its Animal Medical Department still in the works. The shelter advises those who need to surrender their pets to release them to friends or family members or utilize a service like Home to Home.

Medical operations at NHS have been moved to the now-closed Spay and Neuter Center in the interim.

The Humane Society encourages anyone who wishes to donate to do so on its website.

