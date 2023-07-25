We are Local
Metropolitan Utilities District crews working to stop flooding near treatment plant

water main break near chapel road
water main break near chapel road(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Metropolitan Utilities District says it’s currently working to stop flooding in the area of M.U.D.’s treatment facility.

M.U.D. said in a Tweet that Omaha Police has blocked southbound traffic near Dick Collins Road and John J. Pershing Drive due to water covering the roadway. They said crews are working to fix water pressures in the area.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

