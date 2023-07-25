Metropolitan Utilities District crews working to stop flooding near treatment plant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Metropolitan Utilities District says it’s currently working to stop flooding in the area of M.U.D.’s treatment facility.

M.U.D. said in a Tweet that Omaha Police has blocked southbound traffic near Dick Collins Road and John J. Pershing Drive due to water covering the roadway. They said crews are working to fix water pressures in the area.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

