Local authors highlighted at 2023 Native Omaha Days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fred Franklin may not be an Omaha native, but he is an Omahan.

“I’ve raised my kids here,” Franklin said. “My first home was actually here in North Omaha.”

He exemplifies what Native Omaha Days hopes to do: engage the community in the history and culture that comes from North Omaha.

Monday marked the start of the bi-annual event; a festival with a string of events all week long. This year’s celebration started by focusing on local authors.

“I’m honored to be able to kick off Native Omaha week with this book signing,” Franklin said.

It’s a celebration that’s come to town 23 times, for nearly 50 years. It’s one that Franklin never misses.

This year, beyond attending, Franklin was on the festival schedule to share his book, The Papal Bull of 1493: The Catholic Church’s Role in the Genesis of White Supremacy.

“The impetus for writing this was singularly focused,” Franklin said. It was an intellectual curiosity.”

A curiosity that he credits to the people who surrounded him.

“All that’s been enhanced as a consequence of the circle and friends that I’ve had here in Omaha,” he said.

His book explores the Catholic church’s role in the idea of white supremacy, the long-standing effects, and a suggestion of what can be done to “get past this race problem.”

Exploring race is part of the Great Plains Black History Museum, too, which is why it’s welcoming authors like Franklin for the festival.

“[It gives] young folks an opportunity to see authors that look like them and knowing that there may be an opportunity for them to write a book,” said Eric Ewing, executive director of the Great Plains Black History Museum.

In an age where answers to all questions are at the tip of people’s fingertips, Franklin hopes his book inspires others to lean into their own intellectual curiosity.

“When people just do a quick search, I mean ask Siri,” Franklin said. “We have to dig a little bit deeper.”

