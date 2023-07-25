LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Mayor Stothert to propose Omaha’s 2024 city budget

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is set to present her proposal for the 2024 city budget at Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting.

Stothert will denote her priorities for the coming year. Last year, those included an increase in healthcare coverage for city employees, as well as funding and staffing for the city’s fire and police departments.

Watch a livestream of the City Council meeting in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.