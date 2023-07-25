Gretna’s Isaiah Weber prepares for world CrossFit Games

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Gretna running back Isaiah Weber heads into his senior season, his offseason workout plan has to be as tough as it gets. That’s because he is as tough as it gets. Isaiah is one of the ten best CrossFit athletes in the world in his age group, 16-17 years old. The top ten qualifiers will be in Madison Wisconsin in early August for the world CrossFit games.

It’s a competition Isaiah first qualified for two years ago and finished second in the world. To prepare and try to peak at the exact right moment he is working out five days a week, five hours a day at CrossFit Kinesis in Gretna. Kyle Kasperbauer, who is a CrossFit champion himself, is Isaiah’s coach. The last time Isaiah was there in Madison, so was Kyle. This time his role is changing, he’s solely focused on coaching Weber.

