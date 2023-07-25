Gov. Pillen appoints judge to 9th Judicial District

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his appointment of a longtime Nebraska county attorney to serve as a county court judge in the state’s Ninth Judicial District.

Pillen has appointed Bryan McQuay of Alma to serve the district, which includes Hall and Buffalo counties. McQuay has practiced law in the state for 24 years, previously serving as a county attorney in Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps counties. He also operates a private practice in Alma.

McQuay’s experience ranges from juvenile issues and criminal and civil law to real estate and personal injury cases. He has also served as a special prosecutor in six Nebraska counties.

McQuay earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in addition to a juris doctor from UNL’s College of Law.

McQuay fills a position created by amendments to a state statute establishing a fifth county court judge. The new seat becomes effective September 1.

