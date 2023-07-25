We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Gov. Pillen appoints judge to 9th Judicial District

gavel
gavel(Pixabay via MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen has announced his appointment of a longtime Nebraska county attorney to serve as a county court judge in the state’s Ninth Judicial District.

Pillen has appointed Bryan McQuay of Alma to serve the district, which includes Hall and Buffalo counties. McQuay has practiced law in the state for 24 years, previously serving as a county attorney in Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps counties. He also operates a private practice in Alma.

McQuay’s experience ranges from juvenile issues and criminal and civil law to real estate and personal injury cases. He has also served as a special prosecutor in six Nebraska counties.

McQuay earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in addition to a juris doctor from UNL’s College of Law.

McQuay fills a position created by amendments to a state statute establishing a fifth county court judge. The new seat becomes effective September 1.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting in southwest Omaha on Sunday night, July 23, 2023.
Police identify man killed in shooting at southwest Omaha apartments
Omaha Police says the Gene Leahy Mall was forced to close early Saturday night after a number...
Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances
One person was killed in a crash near Beaver Lake along Highway 75 Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning crash near Beaver Lake
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heat building Monday afternoon; dangerous heat by week’s end

Latest News

Recreationalists in Nebraska are encouraged to be extra cautious amid a bloom of dangerous algae.
Public urged to keep an eye out for harmful algae
Diggers in Genoa, Nebraska, have yet to find remains of what is believed to be students from a...
No sign of remains in Genoa dig
1
Raw milk now legal to sell in Iowa
It’s a question people in Genoa have been asking for decades. Where di the bodies of dozens of...
Archaeologists and volunteers determine next steps in Genoan dig