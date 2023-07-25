Florida Keys water temperature reaches over 100° F

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Monday, July 24th at 6:00 p.m. The Manatee Bay buoy recorded a sea surface temperature of 101.1° F. If verified, this would break the standing world record for hottest sea surface temperature of 99.7° F recorded in Kuwait Bay.

Sea Surface Temperatures (WOWT)

According to the National Weather Service, the average water temperature this time of year near Manatee Bay is about 88° F.

Water Temperature Near Key West, FL (National Data Buoy Center)

The data above is the latest water temperature five-day plot, measured at 1.5 meters below the Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW).

This comes as the Florida Keys and surrounding areas are under a marine heat wave resulting in record-breaking water temperatures.

The marine heatwave could have long-lasting impacts such as increasing intensity and frequency of hurricanes this season, as well as the loss of marine biodiversity.

