Florida Keys water temperature reaches over 100° F

If verified, this will break the standing world record for hottest sea surface temperature
By Jade Steffens
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Monday, July 24th at 6:00 p.m. The Manatee Bay buoy recorded a sea surface temperature of 101.1° F. If verified, this would break the standing world record for hottest sea surface temperature of 99.7° F recorded in Kuwait Bay.

Sea Surface Temperatures
Sea Surface Temperatures(WOWT)

According to the National Weather Service, the average water temperature this time of year near Manatee Bay is about 88° F.

Water Temperature Near Key West, FL
Water Temperature Near Key West, FL(National Data Buoy Center)

The data above is the latest water temperature five-day plot, measured at 1.5 meters below the Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW).

This comes as the Florida Keys and surrounding areas are under a marine heat wave resulting in record-breaking water temperatures.

The marine heatwave could have long-lasting impacts such as increasing intensity and frequency of hurricanes this season, as well as the loss of marine biodiversity.

