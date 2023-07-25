Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid week ahead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A streak of hot weather continues this week with highs set to climb through the 90s... Tuesday’s highs were kept cooler thanks to a layer of clouds. With the humidity it still felt more like the mid 90s!

Muggy meter (wowt)

Sunshine returns Wednesday and there will be nothing to stop the warm up to 94 for Omaha. With muggy conditions all week it will feel more like the 100s. Heat Advisories are in place due to the high heat index.

Heat advisory (wowt)

Highs climb through Friday, reaching to 98 in Omaha. Friday night into Saturday rain chances return as “cooler” air moves in. Highs will fall to the low 90s over the weekend but the relief is short lived. Highs climb again early next week... A drop to the 80s in anticipated around the end of next work week.

10 day forecast (wowt)

