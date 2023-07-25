We are Local
Douglas County weekly community newspaper offers explanation to subscribers

Post-Gazette says it’s sending a letter out this week with details on the path forward
(Source: MGN)
By Mike McKnight and Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Post-Gazette, which has been struggling in recent months, told 6 News on Monday that it’s working to inform subscribers of the weekly paper’s situation and explain what comes next.

“After hitting obstacle after obstacle, we have a letter prepared that will explain everything to subscribers,” according to Cassandra Ivy, co-publisher of the Post-Gazette, who said the plan to get that letter mailed out this week.

The paper had been publishing on Wednesdays but told 6 News in May that it hadn’t been able to produce an edition since March 8. Still, staff assured readers the paper wasn’t going under.

The Post-Gazette also offered apologies to subscribers and customers for all the delays they’ve encountered as the paper works through its difficulties and said a letter on its way to subscribers would explain options going forward.

“We’re truly hoping the community members and subscribers will rally behind what is being presented in the letter. Because for a newspaper to continue let alone succeed, it needs community support in a multitude of ways to survive, especially in this day and age,” Ivy told 6 News.

The Post-Gazette said in May that it plans to extend current subscriptions by six months, but most recently stressed that subscribers refer to the information arriving in the mail.

“One way or the other, we plan to make it up to the subscribers, and the letter will explain it all,” the publisher told 6 News, noting that information would also be posted on Post-Gazette social media.

There’s been a lot of work going on behind the scenes, Ivy said. The paper has continued to post some coverage online — sports coverage especially.

“We haven’t intended for it to take this long to clear the way for a path forward or to get communication out. But that’s what we’ve been working very hard constantly for behind the scenes, is to get to a point we truly know what our options are,” the publisher said.

They’re also hoping that the community will help guide next steps.

“We hope the letter, which may also get posted on our social media pages for transparency after it’s sent, will make sense to everyone — and they’ll help us decide what they’d like to see done,” Ivy told 6 News. “Again, the letter will hopefully make everything clear. And we appreciate everyone’s patience during this incredibly trying time.”

