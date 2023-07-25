We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearances around eastern Nebraska this week

Budweiser Clydesdales
Budweiser Clydesdales(Canva)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The most iconic horse team in America will be making the rounds in the Omaha and Lincoln areas in the coming days.

The Budweiser Clydesdales have been partnering with the nonprofit Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled U.S. military servicemembers and first responders.

The famed team plans to commemorate that partnership at the following events and locations:

Housed in St. Louis, the Clydesdales have been an Anheuser-Busch icon for more than 80 years.

The company has come under criticism — and faced consumer backlash — in recent months after partnering its Bud Light brand with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Meanwhile, PETA has been protesting the appearances of the Clydesdales, accusing the company of disfiguring animals to sell beer.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police responded to a shooting in southwest Omaha on Sunday night, July 23, 2023.
Police identify man killed in shooting at southwest Omaha apartments
Omaha Police says the Gene Leahy Mall was forced to close early Saturday night after a number...
Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances
One person was killed in a crash near Beaver Lake along Highway 75 Monday morning.
One dead in Monday morning crash near Beaver Lake
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation
6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heat building Monday afternoon; dangerous heat by week’s end

Latest News

Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall
Sea Surface Temperatures
Florida Keys water temperature reaches over 100° F
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is set to present her proposal for the 2024 city budget at Tuesday...
LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Mayor Stothert to propose Omaha’s 2024 city budget
gavel
Gov. Pillen appoints judge to 9th Judicial District