Blaze causes damage to north Omaha home
A fire started at a residence in north Omaha on Monday evening
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department says an unattended candle caused a house fire in the north part of the city Monday night.
Crews were called to a residence near North 63rd and Spaulding streets around 7:30 p.m. Monday and were able to get the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.
Damages from the fire are estimated to be around $30,000.
Nobody was in the home at the time the fire happened and no one was injured.
