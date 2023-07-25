We are Local
Blaze causes damage to north Omaha home

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department says an unattended candle caused a house fire in the north part of the city Monday night.

Crews were called to a residence near North 63rd and Spaulding streets around 7:30 p.m. Monday and were able to get the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

Damages from the fire are estimated to be around $30,000.

Nobody was in the home at the time the fire happened and no one was injured.

