Blaze causes damage to north Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department says an unattended candle caused a house fire in the north part of the city Monday night.

Crews were called to a residence near North 63rd and Spaulding streets around 7:30 p.m. Monday and were able to get the fire under control in less than 10 minutes.

Damages from the fire are estimated to be around $30,000.

Nobody was in the home at the time the fire happened and no one was injured.

