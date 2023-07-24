Using wet bulb globe temperature to measure heat impacts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Nebraska sits in the mist of an intense heat wave, it’s difficult to determine just how hot it will actually feel like when only given the high and low. The wet bulb globe temperature helps to determine the “feels like” temperature by factoring in other conditions.

The daily local wet bulb globe temperature calculated by the National Weather Service can be accessed here.

Similar to the heat index, the wet bulb globe temperature will tell you how hot it actually feels outside by factoring in the temperature and relative humidity.

The wet bulb globe temperature takes more into account by using the wind, cloud cover, and sun angle. The heat index assumes you are in the shade, whereas the wet bulb globe temperature assumes you are in the sun.

National Weather Service- WBGT vs Heat Index (National Weather Service)

This measurement is useful to determine a safe amount of time to spend outside when temperatures are hot and potentially life-threatening.

The heat index should suffice for day-to-day activities, however, if you work outside or plan on doing any vigorous outdoor activity in the full sun, use the wet bulb globe temperature.

Wet bulb globe temperature can be used to establish guidelines for activity modifications during physical activity in the heat, according to the National Weather Service. Guidelines vary geographically by region, because an individual’s response to heat will vary by the region they are acclimated to.

National Weather Service- Wet Bulb Globe Geographic Categories (National Weather Service)

National Weather Service- Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (National Weather Service)

National Weather Service: Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Actions & Impacts (National Weather Service)

Each threat level indicates how much time spent outside will stress your body while working or exercising, and how often you should take breaks.

The equation used to determine the wet bulb globe temperature is WBGT=0.7Tw+0.2Tg+0.1Td

Tw = Natural wet-bulb temperature (combined with dry-bulb temperature indicates humidity)

Tg = Globe thermometer temperature (measured with a globe thermometer, also known as a black globe thermometer)

Td = Dry-bulb temperature (actual air temperature)

