We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

School resource officers to be assigned in Bellevue, Omaha public schools

SROs will address threats of violence and mental health among students
A new position within the Bellevue Police Department will be implemented with the sole purpose of keeping schools in the Omaha Metro safe.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue Police are creating a new position to help keep schools safe.

They’re adding a school resource officer, who will focus on threats of violence.

Lt. Howard Banks with BPD has spent 17 years on duty, involved with schools and students.

“I still have kids that come back to my house on vacation,” Banks said. “They still reach out to me. We still Facetime.”

And Banks says the need for strong relationships between students and a mentor, like a school resource officer, is greater than ever.

“There has been a rise of violence in schools,” Banks said.

So, Banks is spearheading a pilot program that will dedicate one SRO to identifying and reducing threats of violence at Bellevue and Omaha Public Schools.

This officer will have more training in mental health and will spend more time with kids at risk than current SROs who cover general safety-related topics.

“We’re working with kids, students, and their families,” Banks said. “If the kid exhibits either violent tendencies or something of that nature or maybe the kid is just on the wrong path.”

The details are still being worked out, like which schools the officer will focus on and how they will spend their time.

“The biggest thing with this is building relationships with the kids,” Banks said. “They’re going to be interacting with these students at the schools, probably at their house and any other locations where we need to.”

Jacob Caniglia, who just graduated from high school, says it’s a good idea.

“I know that it would make everyone else feel better,” Caniglia said. “Not just the school, but all the parents, especially.”

BPD is currently interviewing for this position. The plan is for the new SRO to begin sometime during the 2023-24 school year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police says the Gene Leahy Mall was forced to close early Saturday night after a number...
Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances
Omaha Police responded to a shooting in southwest Omaha on Sunday night, July 23, 2023.
Police identify man killed in shooting at southwest Omaha apartments
Omaha Police investigated a shooting near 17th and Nicholas Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Omaha Police investigating downtown shooting
The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe was responsible for the flooding of its Animal...
Nebraska Humane Society says burst pipe to blame for facility flood
Nearly 100 golfers came together Saturday for a benefit honoring the life of a Gretna woman who...
More than 90 golfers participate in benefit in Gretna woman’s memory

Latest News

Omaha's Salvation Army branches are offering relief from the heat wave.
Kroc Center offers area residents a place to cool off during heat wave
Omaha Police say a $25,000 reward is being offered in connection with a homicide in southwest...
Omaha Police offering $25K reward for tips in homicide
Omaha's Salvation Army branches are offering relief from the heat wave.
Omaha Salvation Army helping those without cooling beat the heat
The family of a Lincoln man arrested on charges of child sex crimes after impersonating a high...
Parents of Lincoln man accused of impersonating student speak to their congregation