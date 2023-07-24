We are Local
Red Way announces winter schedule and adds 2 new flight destinations

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, Red Way and the Lincoln Airport announced their winter flight schedule along with the addition of two new destinations to their flight network.

Twice weekly nonstop flight to Tampa, Florida (TPA), will take off from Lincoln beginning Dec. 1 as well as Phoenix, Arizona (PHX) on Dec. 8. Flights to Tampa and Phoenix will operate on Monday and Fridays. Red Way says the new routes will offer travelers more opportunities to escape the winter blues and enjoy the wonders of the other cities.

“The Lincoln Airport and Red Way continue to work together to identify markets that both fit the needs of our residents and provide long term sustainability for the air carrier,” Lincoln Airport Authority Executive Director, David Haring said. “The addition of both Phoenix and Tampa to the portfolio provides access to markets that have been requested by LNK passengers since the service was announced in March.”

Red Way is extending its existing nonstop services to Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Travelers can continue to take advantage of twice-weekly flights to Orlando (MCO) and Las Vegas (LAS) on Thursdays and Sundays.

Flights to Atlanta, Austin, Minneapolis, Dallas and Nashville will be paused for the winter season.

To view the winter schedule and book a flight, visit the Red Way official website. The schedule extends through to May 19th, 2024.

