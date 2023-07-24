We are Local
RAGBRAI 50: KTIV’s Connor Trett documents Day 1 journey from Sioux City to Storm Lake

KTIV's Connor Trett makes the 77-mile trip from Sioux City to Storm Lake.
KTIV's Connor Trett makes the 77-mile trip from Sioux City to Storm Lake.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While thousands of cyclists make RAGBRAI a tradition each year, there are many who are peddling across Iowa for the first time, including KTIV’s Connor Trett who is taking part in the first two days of the ride. Connor documented his first leg of the journey.

Sunday’s ride started bright and early at 5 a.m. After a quick dip of the tires in the Missouri, then it was off to Kingsley. But this route let the riders know right away that this was not going to be an easy ride.

Iowa isn’t flat and this ride wasn’t without its surprises, because Connor got to see a celebrity on this ride: Bigfoot!

Connor pulled in around 7:30 a.m., after about 2 1/2 hours of non-stop riding, where it was time to get a breakfast burrito and refill for the next leg.

From Kingsley, it was two quick stops, a 15-mile ride to Washta and then just 5 miles from Washta to Quimby.

And from Quimby, it was a 22-mile stretch to get into storm lake, and at 2:00 on the dot, Connor rolled in and completed the first day of RAGBRAI.

We’ll be covering day 2 of RAGBRAI as well from Storm Lake to Carroll as Connor hops back on the bike.

We will have complete coverage from Day 2 Monday on KTIV.

