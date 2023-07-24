Palermo’s city council seat to be vacated Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday marks three months of missed Omaha City Council for Vinny Palermo.

Of course, the reason he failed to show is because he’s in jail, awaiting trial on fraud and public corruption.

Tuesday’s meeting will be largely uneventful when it comes to the actual regularly scheduled city council meeting. There are no items on the agenda related to Vinny Palermo.

But once the meeting ends, the south Omaha councilman will be put on notice.

His seat will be vacated next week.

Palermo has only been out of the Saunders County Jail twice since April, and that was for two federal court hearings in Lincoln. Come Tuesday, his city council seat will have been empty for three months.

The city charter says when that happens, he’s no longer considered a city councilman.

“When the seat is vacated, we’re encouraging anyone interested to apply,” Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen said. “They would only have to be residents of the area for six months.

A week from Tuesday is when the other six council members begin the process of picking a replacement -- someone who will serve out the two years remaining on Palermo’s seat.

Festersen told 6 News that it’s critical to make sure what happens next is transparent and public.

“We know it’s important that someone from the area represents the area again,” Festersen said. “Council members have spent a lot of time working on south Omaha issues. We want to address that as soon as possible.

The city council expects to have Palermo’s replacement lined up in the next 45 to 60 days, according to Festersen.

