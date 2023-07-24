We are Local
OPPD experiences spike in customer scam reports Monday

Scam Alert
Scam Alert(KTTC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Power District reported an increased number of scam utility phone calls Monday.

As of 3:20 p.m. Monday, OPPD said it already had 54 complaints from customers who received “disturbingly authentic” phone calls from scammers pretending to be a utility service.

OPPD said the following in a press release Monday afternoon: “This long-running con targets customers of utilities here in our area and across the nation. Scammers typically call customers, claiming they are overdue on bills and need to buy a gift card or pre-paid credit card of some sort to pay. Otherwise, they claim, power will be disconnected.”

In the calls being received today, the phone numbers on caller identification vary, but scammers are all urging customers to call back the same number.

OPPD emphasizes that number does not belong to them.

When customers dial the number provided in the initial call, they hear a stolen recording of an actual OPPD message. When they choose an option, the call takes the customer directly to scammers.

Similar to most scam calls OPPD has previously reported, callers are telling customers if they do not pay up, their power will be shut off within 30 minutes.

OPPD warns customers to never provide personal or financial information during an unsolicited phone call and to never click on unsolicited links.

OPPD urges its customers to call their services directly at 402-536-4131 or 877-536-4131.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

