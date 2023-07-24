One dead in Monday morning crash near Beaver Lake

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash near Beaver Lake along Highway 75 Monday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News deputies responded just before 6:30 a.m. along with Murray Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol to a two-vehicle accident south of Rock Bluff Road. Deputies found a white Chevy Silverado pickup was heading north on Highway 75 when it struck a black Mercury Topaz heading south.

The driver and lone occupant of the Mercury, identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Schreck of Nebraska City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say he was en route to work when the accident happened.

The driver and passenger of the Silverado were not seriously hurt.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and were towed from the scene. Highway 75 was closed to through traffic until about 10 a.m. while workers performed accident reconstruction.

The sheriff’s office says the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.