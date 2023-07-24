We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

One dead in Monday morning crash near Beaver Lake

Cass County, Neb. authorities say one person was killed in a crash near Beaver Lake Monday morning.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash near Beaver Lake along Highway 75 Monday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News deputies responded just before 6:30 a.m. along with Murray Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol to a two-vehicle accident south of Rock Bluff Road. Deputies found a white Chevy Silverado pickup was heading north on Highway 75 when it struck a black Mercury Topaz heading south.

The driver and lone occupant of the Mercury, identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Schreck of Nebraska City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say he was en route to work when the accident happened.

The driver and passenger of the Silverado were not seriously hurt.

Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage and were towed from the scene. Highway 75 was closed to through traffic until about 10 a.m. while workers performed accident reconstruction.

The sheriff’s office says the accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police says the Gene Leahy Mall was forced to close early Saturday night after a number...
Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances
Omaha Police responded to a shooting in southwest Omaha on Sunday night, July 23, 2023.
Police identify man killed in shooting at southwest Omaha apartments
Omaha Police investigated a shooting near 17th and Nicholas Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Omaha Police investigating downtown shooting
The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe was responsible for the flooding of its Animal...
Nebraska Humane Society says burst pipe to blame for facility flood
Nearly 100 golfers came together Saturday for a benefit honoring the life of a Gretna woman who...
More than 90 golfers participate in benefit in Gretna woman’s memory

Latest News

Tampa and Phoenix
Red Way announces winter schedule and adds 2 new flight destinations
RAGBRAI riders make their way into Carroll
PHOTO GALLERY: RAGBRAI 50 makes its way through Siouxland
RAGBRAI riders encountered some fog Sunday morning while going down D-12.
RAGBRAI rolls through Siouxland
Omaha's Salvation Army branches are offering relief from the heat wave.
Kroc Center offers area residents a place to cool off during heat wave