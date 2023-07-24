We are Local
Omaha cooling centers opening this week amid dangerous heat

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
To combat the coming heatwave, The Salvation Army is opening three cooling centers around Omaha. The 6 First Alert Weather Team says high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s are expected most of this week. Heat index values could peak near 110 degrees as well.

According to The Salvation Army, the cooling centers will offer an air-conditioned space and bottled water for those who need temporary shelter from the heat. Hours vary depending on location and they’re listed below.

  • Heritage Place at Renaissance Village -- 3612 Cuming Street -- open weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Kroc Center -- 2825 Y Street -- open weekdays 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Salvation Army North Corps -- 2424 Pratt Street -- open weekdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Siena Francis House says its cooling center will also be open. The Services Center at 1401 North 18th Street will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on days open, dependent on the forecast. Siena Francis says water, sunscreen, and lip balm will be available to those who check-in. Lunch will also be provided between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Anyone experiencing a housing crisis and not checked into an emergency shelter or housing program is eligible.

Contact Siena Francis at (402) 341-1821 with questions.

