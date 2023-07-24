We are Local
Nebraska state troopers arrest Kearney man on narcotics, child abuse charges

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Kearney man following a narcotics investigation Friday morning.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Kearney man following a narcotics investigation Friday morning.

NSP says investigators served a search warrant at a home on West 24th Street as part of a continued investigation. Investigators found almost two pounds of suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, THC products, and over $5,000 in suspected drug currency. Two small children were also found in the same room as the seized substances.

29-year-old Joshua Rose was arrested for possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of drug currency, and two child abuse counts.

Drugs, paraphernalia, and $5000 suspected drug money found in same room as two small children
Drugs, paraphernalia, and $5000 suspected drug money found in same room as two small children(press release)

He was booked into Buffalo County Jail; the two children have been placed in protective care.

