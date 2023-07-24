We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Methodist Hospital System bringing new behavioral health facility to Council Bluffs

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A new behavioral health facility is coming to the metro, filling a critical need here at home.

American Hospital Directory data show Nebraska and Iowa are short by more than 300 inpatient behavioral health beds.

Methodist Jennie Edmundson announced it is partnering with Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare to construct a 96-bed hospital, including 24 inpatient beds set aside for children and adolescents with mental healthcare needs. Outpatient services will also be provided.

The facility is slated to open in 2026, pending regulatory approval. Methodist and Acadia plan to invest more than $55 million.

“Patients of all ages in the region will have access to the specialized behavioral health care they need in a carefully-designed environment,” said David Burd, Jennie Edmundson’s president and CEO. “This hospital will be a tremendous resource, and this partnership will help strengthen our level of expertise and implement proven best practices while enhancing the quality and number of behavioral health services available to patients throughout the area.”

The facility is also designed to include group therapy settings, centralized nursing stations, and outdoor spaces, all meant to promote peace and well-being.

Both partners are working to secure land for the hospital and will announce the location at a later date; construction will begin following regulatory approval.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police says the Gene Leahy Mall was forced to close early Saturday night after a number...
Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances
Omaha Police responded to a shooting in southwest Omaha on Sunday night, July 23, 2023.
Police identify man killed in shooting at southwest Omaha apartments
Omaha Police investigated a shooting near 17th and Nicholas Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Omaha Police investigating downtown shooting
The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe was responsible for the flooding of its Animal...
Nebraska Humane Society says burst pipe to blame for facility flood
Nearly 100 golfers came together Saturday for a benefit honoring the life of a Gretna woman who...
More than 90 golfers participate in benefit in Gretna woman’s memory

Latest News

What's Going Around: A crash course on strep throat symptoms and treatment
What's Going Around: Crash course on strep throat
Governor Jim Pillen
Pillen appoints interim CEO of DHHS
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU were among the parties challenging abortion legislation in...
District judge hears legal challenge to LB 574
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is addressing post-COVID care.
Madonna Rehab Hospitals addressing long-COVID care