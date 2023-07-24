Methodist Hospital System bringing new behavioral health facility to Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A new behavioral health facility is coming to the metro, filling a critical need here at home.

American Hospital Directory data show Nebraska and Iowa are short by more than 300 inpatient behavioral health beds.

Methodist Jennie Edmundson announced it is partnering with Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare to construct a 96-bed hospital, including 24 inpatient beds set aside for children and adolescents with mental healthcare needs. Outpatient services will also be provided.

The facility is slated to open in 2026, pending regulatory approval. Methodist and Acadia plan to invest more than $55 million.

“Patients of all ages in the region will have access to the specialized behavioral health care they need in a carefully-designed environment,” said David Burd, Jennie Edmundson’s president and CEO. “This hospital will be a tremendous resource, and this partnership will help strengthen our level of expertise and implement proven best practices while enhancing the quality and number of behavioral health services available to patients throughout the area.”

The facility is also designed to include group therapy settings, centralized nursing stations, and outdoor spaces, all meant to promote peace and well-being.

Both partners are working to secure land for the hospital and will announce the location at a later date; construction will begin following regulatory approval.

