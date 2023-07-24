We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man hospitalized after falling out of hot air balloon, police say

FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the...
FILE - Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds in Connecticut.(jakkapan21/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By Zoe Strothers, Kristina Russo and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUILFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A person was injured after falling out of a hot air balloon in Connecticut on Sunday night, officials said.

According to the Guilford Police Department, officers responded to the Balloon Glow and Laser Show at the Guilford Fairgrounds at 9:42 p.m. for reports of an injured person who fell from a hot air balloon.

Police said the man who fell was a volunteer for the event.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the fall is still under investigation. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police says the Gene Leahy Mall was forced to close early Saturday night after a number...
Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances
Omaha Police investigated a shooting near 17th and Nicholas Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Omaha Police investigating downtown shooting
Nearly 100 golfers came together Saturday for a benefit honoring the life of a Gretna woman who...
More than 90 golfers participate in benefit in Gretna woman’s memory
The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe was responsible for the flooding of its Animal...
Nebraska Humane Society says burst pipe to blame for facility flood
Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down...
Family expresses gratitude after body believed to be missing girl found; search for boy continues

Latest News

FILE - Standing with former Northwestern athletes, attorney Ben Crump speaks during a press...
First lawsuit filed on behalf of female Northwestern University athlete as hazing scandal widens
Electric vehicle charging deserts plague much of the country
Kayak outfitter Jessie Fuentes stands above the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass , Texas, Thursday,...
Texas is using disaster declarations to install buoys and razor wire on the US-Mexico border
Trader Joe’s is recalling some of its cookies because they may contain rocks.
Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that may contain rocks