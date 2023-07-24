We are Local
Lancaster County boys targeted in sextortion scheme, sheriff’s office says

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn teenagers and their parents about sextortion schemes after two teen boys were targeted via Instagram.
By Macy Neumeister
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn teenagers and their parents about sextortion schemes after two teen boys were targeted via Instagram recently.

In a Monday morning press briefing, Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said in both recent cases, the conversations began on Instagram and then moved to other platforms, one of them being Snapchat. Houchin said the teen will be asked to sent explicit photos of themselves, sometimes of their face. Once they have the photos, they’ll threaten to release the photos if they don’t send money. Houchin said they’ll often continue asking for money and sometimes release the photos anyway.

“Throughout the United States this has happened and kids end up committing suicide because of the embarrassment,” Houchin said.

READ MORE: 3 Nigerian men charged in ‘sextortion’ suicide death of 17-year-old football star

Houchin reminds people that once you send something out on social media it’s for everybody and you can’t get it back.

“There is a revenge porn law that we have in Nebraska but the problem is a lot of these are out of the country and there’s not a thing we can do,” Houchin said.

Houchin said the victims in the two recent cases are from Hickman and Malcolm, but they usually get a handful of these reports each year.

