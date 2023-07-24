Kroc Center offers area residents a place to cool off during heat wave

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures in the Omaha Metro are about to spike, and not everyone can simply turn up the air conditioner when the hot weather turns dangerous.

Southside Terrace Garden Apartments, the Omaha Housing Authority’s largest multi-family housing development, opened in 1940.

Inside, there are more than 300 units -- all without air conditioning.

Heather Steele lives there with her family.

She bought a few window A/C units, and that helps, but with real-feel temperatures that will creep into the triple digits on the horizon, she’s worried.

“On those super hot nights where it doesn’t cool off, we all sleep in the living room where the strongest air conditioner is,” Steele said. “I have a newborn who’s only 26 days old, so we keep him right in front of the air conditioner in the living room.”

Steele tells 6 News that without an air conditioner in every single room, the place is still going to get very hot.

“At the end of the day, the A/C has a hard time keeping up with the heat. It’s still fairly warm, so you need to have a fan to help it,” Steele said. “It’s hot in there right now.”

Charlotte Miller lives on the same property as Steele. She knows a spike in temperature can be a major deal for people trying to get by with no air conditioning.

“The only thing I can think of is stay hydrated,” Miller said. “I know the kids, people are probably going to be outside and that’s going to be dangerous, too.”

The Salvation Army Kroc Center, which is right down the street from Southside Terrace Garden Apartments, is an oasis for some who live around the south Omaha facility.

The Kroc Center will offer up its lobby as a cooling station when the temps get ugly outside. There are comfortable chairs and plenty of free water to help those who can’t cool off.

“It fits right into our mission to meet human needs without discrimination,” Salvation Army Western Division Commander Maj. Scott Shelbourn said. “That’s part of our mission and we want to do that throughout all the communities in which we serve.”

Maj. Shelbourn says the Salvation Army is planning to take some of the danger out of the forecasted heat wave.

“We know in the afternoon especially it gets really warm,” Shelbourn said. “Some of the multi-family dwellings, some of the apartment buildings just do not have good airflow and we can open up our buildings. The Salvation Army, we’re always there for the communities we serve.”

The Salvation Army has three cooling centers across the metro: The Heritage Place at Renaissance Village at 38th and Cuming, the Kroc Center at 28th and Y, and the North Corps at 24th and Pratt.

