Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday scheduled for Aug. 4 & 5

By Dean Welte
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday is just around the corner, coming in time for parents who may be getting ahead of back-to-school shopping.

This year’s holiday is set for Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5. On those two days, in general, select clothing and footwear are tax-exempt, meaning no states sales tax will be collected. There are restrictions, which can be viewed here.

Additionally, online sales are included if they are ordered and paid for on Aug. 4 or Aug. 5.

