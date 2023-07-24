Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Intense heat through the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A streak of hot weather has started Monday and sticks around for the rest of the week! Highs climb to the 90s each day.... getting hotter through the work week. This is all thanks to a ridge of high pressure that is sitting to our S and pulling in the intense heat from the desert southwest.

Hot stretch (wowt)

This ridge stays in place all week and will fuel our hot forecast. On top of that we’ll be muggy each day making it FEEL even hotter. Heat index values will reach the mid 90s to 100s each day.

Heat index (wowt)

Tuesday will push us up to 92 in Omaha... a stray shower will be possible in the morning, mid afternoon and after 9pm bit there is not much moisture to work with. You’d be luck to see .1′ out of these showers and they will be quite spotty. They do more to add humidity to the air rather than helpful rain and will make it feel hotter.

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

After the weekend we have some signs of change... our ridge likely shifts E pulling the most intense heat out of the viewing area.

Ridge shifts E (wowt)

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.