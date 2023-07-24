We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Intense heat through the week

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A streak of hot weather has started Monday and sticks around for the rest of the week! Highs climb to the 90s each day.... getting hotter through the work week. This is all thanks to a ridge of high pressure that is sitting to our S and pulling in the intense heat from the desert southwest.

Hot stretch
Hot stretch(wowt)

This ridge stays in place all week and will fuel our hot forecast. On top of that we’ll be muggy each day making it FEEL even hotter. Heat index values will reach the mid 90s to 100s each day.

Heat index
Heat index(wowt)

Tuesday will push us up to 92 in Omaha... a stray shower will be possible in the morning, mid afternoon and after 9pm bit there is not much moisture to work with. You’d be luck to see .1′ out of these showers and they will be quite spotty. They do more to add humidity to the air rather than helpful rain and will make it feel hotter.

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast(wowt)

After the weekend we have some signs of change... our ridge likely shifts E pulling the most intense heat out of the viewing area.

Ridge shifts E
Ridge shifts E(wowt)
10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police says the Gene Leahy Mall was forced to close early Saturday night after a number...
Omaha Police close Gene Leahy Mall early Saturday due to crowd disturbances
Omaha Police responded to a shooting in southwest Omaha on Sunday night, July 23, 2023.
Police identify man killed in shooting at southwest Omaha apartments
Omaha Police investigated a shooting near 17th and Nicholas Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Omaha Police investigating downtown shooting
The Nebraska Humane Society says a burst pipe was responsible for the flooding of its Animal...
Nebraska Humane Society says burst pipe to blame for facility flood
Nearly 100 golfers came together Saturday for a benefit honoring the life of a Gretna woman who...
More than 90 golfers participate in benefit in Gretna woman’s memory

Latest News

Omaha's Salvation Army branches are offering relief from the heat wave.
Kroc Center offers area residents a place to cool off during heat wave
The upcoming heat wave has some Omaha apartment residents worried.
Residents of apartments without A/C struggle in heat wave
Temperatures reach the upper 90s by the end of the week
Temperatures reach the 90s this afternoon